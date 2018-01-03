Nieves, Green named to All-Tournament team | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 9:45 am
Congratulations to Colleton County High School student-athletes Tristian Nieves and Nyeem Green for being named to the All-Tournament team in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament held Dec. 26-29.
