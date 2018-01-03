Sparta Live

Nieves, Green named to All-Tournament team | Sports | The Press and Standard

by | January 3, 2018 5:00 pm

Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 9:45 am

Congratulations to Colleton County High School student-athletes Tristian Nieves and Nyeem Green for being named to the All-Tournament team in the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament held Dec. 26-29.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live