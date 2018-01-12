New city councilmen sworn in | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:35 pm

Two new city councilmen and one newly re-elected councilman were sworn in at the Jan. 2 meeting of Walterboro City Council.

Carl Brown and Greg Pryor were elected to council and James Broderick was re-elected in November. They took their positions after being sworn in.

In other business:

 Council adopted an ordinance concerning apartments in commercial buildings. In one-story buildings, a maximum of 50 percent of the gross floor area may be used for an apartment and must be at the rear of the building. For two-story buildings, only the top floor may be used as a residence.

 Carol Black of Los Angeles, Calif., and Walterboro talked on issues related to code enforcement and building inspections.

 Paul Siegel was elected mayor pro-tem.

 Committee appointments included: James Broderick, Airport and Finance Committee; Greg Pryor, James Broderick and Judy Bridge (chair), Budget; Bobby Bonds, Fireman Insurance Fund Board of Trustees and Lowcountry Council of Governments; Carl Brown, City Appearance; and Paul Siegel, North Lemacks Street Revitalization.

 James Broderick reported on the City Appearance Board, and City Manager Jeff Molinari on the S.C. Rural Water Association Award.

 The Feb. 6 council meeting was rescheduled for Feb. 13.