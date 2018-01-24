Natalie Beylotte Crosby | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 24, 2018 11:57 am
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Natalie Beylotte Crosby, 90, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday Jan. 15, 2018, at the Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro.
A memorial service was held 5 o’clock Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.
Mrs. Crosby was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Charleston and was a daughter of the late Frank and Bernice Beylotte.
