Natalie Beylotte Crosby | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Natalie Beylotte Crosby, 90, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday Jan. 15, 2018, at the Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro.

A memorial service was held 5 o’clock Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.

Mrs. Crosby was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Charleston and was a daughter of the late Frank and Bernice Beylotte.