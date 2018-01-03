Mildred Frank | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Mildred Warren Frank, wife of the late John Nicholas “Nick” Frank Jr., passed away Monday morning at the Pruitt Healthcare Center. She was 99.

Mrs. Frank was born on the Warren Farm, now known as Ravenwood Plantation, on July 6, 1918 a daughter of the late James Thompson Warren and Mamie Hiott Warren. She was a former lab technician at the Walterboro Hospital, and later worked as a dental assistant. She was a lifelong member of the Sandy Dam United Methodist Church, and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, known to most as “Granny”.

She is survived by two sons, James Ernest “Ernie” Frank (Miriam) of Walterboro, and Robert L. “Bobby” Frank of Wadmalaw. She has one sister, Nona “Blackie” Bridge of Cottageville, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special friends, LeBron and Cathy Brown. Mrs. Frank was preceded in death by two children, John L. Frank and Letitia F. “Tish” Fox.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the staff of Pruitt Healthcare Center for the excellent care they gave to Mrs. Frank during her time there.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning January 3, 2018 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Sandy Dam Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.