Mildred Drawdy O’Quinn | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Mildred Drawdy O’Quinn, known by all as “Millie”, age 85, entered into rest Monday morning, January 8, 2018, at her home in Walterboro, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018, from the graveside at Peniel United Methodist Churchyard, Peniel Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Jakie Walters and The Reverend Jack Padgett officiating.

Born May 24, 1932, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Hilda Hiott Berry. She was a well known icon within the Colleton County School District where she retired as a secretary following twenty-seven years of faithful and dedicated service. She was a member of Great Swamp Baptist Church, where for many years she was a Sunday School teacher, and was a member of the Choir, Women’s Missionary Union, and Adult Sunday School Class.

Surviving are: her husband of sixty-six years, Mr. Charles “Billy” O’Quinn; a son, Michael O’Quinn and his wife Pam of Walterboro; a daughter, Sharon O’Quinn of Walterboro; two grandchildren, Mickey Oquinn and his wife Charlene and Brandon O’Quinn; four great grandchildren, Caleb O’Quinn, Zachary O’Quinn, Sam O’Quinn, and Brittany Leonard; two nieces, Judy Benjamin and Ketha Drawdy; and a nephew, Curtis Conrad. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Conrad.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Shriners Hospital for Childrens, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation this Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.