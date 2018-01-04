Massey drops massive buck for hunting season finale | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 4, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 9:59 am
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Richard Massey dropped a massive buck during his final hunt of the season for 2017, using a bow-and-arrow.
Massey couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted his prize. “I’ve been watching this home-grown Colleton County buck on camera since 2014,” he said. “He finally came out 22 yards. It is an awesome season finale!”
Massey’s huge buck will likely be certified in the South Carolina record book, with a 135-inch, 10-point rack.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.