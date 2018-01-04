Massey drops massive buck for hunting season finale | News | The Press and Standard

January 3, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

Richard Massey dropped a massive buck during his final hunt of the season for 2017, using a bow-and-arrow.

Massey couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted his prize. “I’ve been watching this home-grown Colleton County buck on camera since 2014,” he said. “He finally came out 22 yards. It is an awesome season finale!”

Massey’s huge buck will likely be certified in the South Carolina record book, with a 135-inch, 10-point rack.