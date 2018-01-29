Mary Ferguson Peters Miles | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 3:07 pm

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Mary Ferguson Peters Miles, 78, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday morning, January 29, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Walterboro, while under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 o’clock Wednesday evening, January 31, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 8 o’clock that evening.

Born June 9, 1939, in Olar, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James Corbett Ferguson and the late Florrie Sanders Ferguson. She was a retired payroll clerk from CCX in Walterboro and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Olar. She will always be remembered for the love she possessed for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was playing “Farmtown” on Facebook. She was formerly a member of the Order of The Eastern Star.

Surviving are: a son, Jamie Peters of Walterboro; a daughter, Lynn Peters Stone (Bob Peal) of Walterboro; a brother, Spencer Ferguson of Bamberg; three grandchildren, Christopher Stone (Sarah), Casey Stone DeLoach (Anthony), and John Henry “Trey” Peters, III; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, John Henry “Butch” Peters.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 402 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.