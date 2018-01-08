Mary Emma Jennings Middleton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mary Emma Jennings Middleton entered this life on June 26, 1936 in Walterboro, the daughter of the late John Jennings, Jr. and the late Ruth Brown Jennings. Emma had one sister, Ruth Chase Valentine, who precedes her in death. She departed this life on Dec. 27, 2017.

Emma attended the public schools of Walterboro and Brooklyn, N.Y. She attended nursing school in 1968 through the New York City hospital system, graduating as an LPN and valedictorian of her class. She worked in several fields of nursing, but ultimately was employed by Isabella Geriatric Center where she was the head liaison between the private residence and the nursing home. With exceptional patience, exuberance, and zest for life, she was well liked and respected at this facility.

Emma was a loyal member of St. Luke Baptist Church, Queens, N.Y., for many years where she served as a missionary and in the nurse’s unit. She retired after 30 years of service to the elderly and moved to Walterboro, where she joined her family church, New Life U.M. Church. She sang in the choir and faithfully supported youth programs and other church ministries. She was an avid supporter of Walterboro businesses.

Emma was married to the late Kenneth Middleton Sr. and they had six loving children. The children left to cherish her loving memories are as follows: Sandra Jennings, Walterboro, (Gordon), Norman Middleton, Raleigh N.C., (Antoinette), Kimberly Spinks, Raleigh, N.C. (Joseph), Kenneth Middleton Jr. Hempstead, N.Y. (Sheryl), Mary V. Rhames, Laurelton, N.Y. (Terrence), and Ruth P. Pearson, Fredericksburg, Va. (Sean); 19 grandchildren, Ronald Middleton (Evelyn), Ebony Spinks, Tamara Smith, Michael Smith, Joseph Spinks, Jayla Spinks, Kristal Middleton, Antonio Brown, Terrell Rhames, TJ Rhames, Madison Rhames, Layla Middleton, Brianna Middleton, Kenneth Middleton III, Dane Pearson, Kiarra Pearson, Israel Pearson, Izabella Pearson and Gabriel Pearson; 13 great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews from a sister who preceded her in death: Stephanie Pemberton, Diana Valentine, David Valentine, Ruth Valentine, and Michael Valentine; three special cousins, Regina Powell, Onetha Snipes and Kathleen Whay; and a host of other relatives and friends, for Emma never met a stranger. Her life was filled with joy and companionship with many loving memories from a selection of special friends to include Lillian Pugh, Christine Cummings and Sharon Lewis.

The funeral was Saturday Jan. 6 at New Life U.M. Church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, N.J.

Koger Mortuary Service of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.