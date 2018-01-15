Martha Inez Cook Stevens | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Martha Inez Cook Stevens, 75, of Lena, died Thursday Jan. 11, 2018 at Colleton Medical Center. She was the widow of the late Joe Blease Stevens.

Funeral services were held 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon Jan. 14, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Varnville-Hampton Chapel. Interment followed in Sandy Run Cemetery, Sandy Run Road, Hampton.

Born Aug. 7, 1942 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Wiltz Cook and Mary Cook. She was a great Southern cook and loved western and cowboy shows. She dearly loved her family and her dachshund, “Harry”.

Surviving are: her children, Jake Sauls Jr. and his wife Karen of Brunson, Brenda D. Kneece of Lexington, Eddie Sauls and his wife Kim of Brunson, David Sauls and his wife Rhonda of Walterboro, and Ann Graves and her husband Alton of Walterboro; step-children, Michael, Joseph, Mark and Rose; sister, Jeannette Cook; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, William Sauls and Ricky Wayne Sauls.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.