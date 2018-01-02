Lowcountry EMS to close Wednesday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 2, 2018 1:13 pm
Lowcountry Regional EMS Council Courses (all sites) will be cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. The office will be closed on Wednesday.
