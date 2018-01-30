Lori Ann Kreighbaum | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 30, 2018 9:25 am
WALTERBORO: Ms. Lori Ann Kreighbaum, 56, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday Jan. 22, 2018.
Funeral services were conducted 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 26, 2018, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro with Pastor John Harbin officiating. Interment followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Rd., Walterboro.
Born May 7, 1961, in Greencastle, Ind., she made Walterboro her home in 1983 and was a daughter of Sue Haton Hickam and the late Phillip N. Johnson.
