Letters to the Editor | The Press and Standard

Thanks to the Bank of Walterboro for Christmas help

Dear Editor:

I’d like to share with your readers a quick story to express my sincere gratitude to and appreciation for the Bank of Walterboro staff, after I received extraordinary customer service Christmas weekend.

While out doing some last-minute shopping, my debit card unexplainably stopped working. Not only could I not make purchases, but it wouldn’t even work at ATMs so that I could at least check my balance. On top of that, I couldn’t access my online banking from my phone, and wasn’t near a computer.

To complete the bad luck trifecta, the bank was closed for the weekend.

With no way of knowing if my account may have been compromised or hacked, I was in a bit of a panic. Hoping for a Christmas miracle, I reached out to a member of the bank’s leadership staff, who put me directly in touch with bank president Gwen Bunton.

Gwen and a member of her staff came into the bank after hours on a Saturday — the day before Christmas Eve when they were supposed to be off and spending time with loved ones — to help an Average Joe like me figure out what was going on and resolve the problem.

And resolve it they did, going above and beyond to do so. The bank staff didn’t have to do what they did for me, especially considering I wasn’t in a dire situation where I didn’t have access to money, something I explained up front. Still, they dropped everything to help me, and were relentless in that effort until we were sure my account was secure.

So here’s me bragging about Walterboro — specifically, the fine folks at the Bank of Walterboro. When I moved to Charleston last year, I considered closing my account there for the sake of convenience, but opted not to, based on my history of excellent treatment by the staff. After what they did for me this Christmas, I’ll be a customer for life.

Drew Tripp

West Ashley

Story shows what the first step of ‘action’ can accomplish

Dear Editor:

“Christmas comes late – but just in time for local server” is a beautiful front page article. Thank you Cindy Crosby and The Press and Standard for sharing this story of good will and Miranda Yocum’s compassion and love for others. When a situation weighs on our hearts, it is amazing what that first step of “action” can accomplish.

Miranda and Brian were both truly blessed — she by giving; he by receiving. Christmas can come late — every single day of the year. Christmas IS love! Let us all keep our eyes, ears and hearts open!

My best,

Lessie Snead

Walterboro

The story of the dollar bill

Dear Editor:

If you have one handy, put a $1 bill in front of you.

Look at the back of the bill and you will see two circles. Together they form the Great Seal of the United States. The first Continental Congress requested Ben Franklin come up with a seal. It took four years of debate to come with a design and another two years to get it approved.

Now look at the left circle and you will see a pyramid. Notice the face is lighted and western side is dark. This symbolized we were yet to explore and settle the west. The pyramid is uncapped, signifying we were nowhere near finished. Inside the capstone is the all-seeing eye, an ancient symbol for the divinity. Franklin believed that one man could not do this job alone, but a group of men, with the help of God, could do anything.

“In God We Trust” is visible on the currency. The Latin words above the pyramid “Annuit Coeptis” mean God has favored our undertaking. The Latin words below the pyramid “Novus Ordo Seclorum” mean a new order has begun.

At the base of the pyramid is the Roman numeral for 1776 (MDCCLXXVI). If you look at the right-hand circle and look carefully, you will that it is on every National Cemetery in the country. Slightly modified, it became the seal of the president of the United States, and that seal is visible at every appearance the president makes. Yet most people do not know what the symbols mean.

The bald eagle was selected as our symbol for victory for two reasons: First, the Eagle is not afraid of a storm and he is smart enough to fly above it. Second, he wears no material crown. Remember, we had just defeated the crown and broken away from the King of England. As you look, you can see the shield is not supported, which signifies we are standing on our own. The white bar represents Congress as the unifying factor.

In the eagle’s beak are the words “E Pluribus Unum” — Latin for “From Many One.” Above the eagle are 13 stars representing the original 13 colonies. The eagle holds an olive branch in one claw and arrows in the other. This signifies America stands for peace but we are not afraid to fight.

If you look at the 13 arrows in the right-hand circle, you will see they form the Star of David. President Washington, in order to recognize the special services of Haym Solomon, asked him what he wanted for a reward for his work. Solomon said he wanted nothing for himself but he would like something for his people.

Solomon saved George Washington and his Army by giving $23 million to the Continental Army. This money was sorely need to buy war supplies. The Star of David formed by those 13 arrows was his reward. Solomon died suddenly and in poverty on Jan. 8, 1785, in Philadelphia, Pa., after contracting tuberculosis in prison. Due to the failure of governments and private lenders to repay the debt incurred by the war, his family was left penniless at his death at age 44. The hundreds of thousands of dollars of Continental debt Salomon bought with his own fortune were worth only about 10 cents on the dollar when he died.

Noel Ison

Walterboro