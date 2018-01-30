Letha Mae Smoak | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Letha Mae Smoak, 88, entered into rest Monday evening Jan. 22, 2018, at her home in Walterboro while surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was the wife of the late Mr. Clyde Smoak.

Funeral services were conducted 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27, 2018, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro with Pastor Bruce Fox and Pastor Jonathan Mixson officiating. Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

Born September 11, 1929, in Walterboro, she was a daughter of the late Eddison Walling and the late Donnie Mae Fisk Walling.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.