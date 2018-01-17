Lady Hawks earn region win over Lions | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:04 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks earned their first Region IV-AA win of the season against Saint Andrews (49-25) Friday Jan. 12 at home. They are now 6-4 overall and 1-3 in region competition after losses against Thomas Heyward (39-38) and Hilton Head Christian (49-25) last week.

In a nail-biter against Thomas Heyward, neither team was able to build a lead bigger than four points in the game. Anne Garrett Carter led CPA with 12 points and Langley Harter added 11 of her own.

“With 12 seconds on the clock and trailing by one, Anne Garrett Carter came away with the ball following a scramble,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “She put the shot up and we called a time out at the same time. As it was whistled, the ball went through the net. We rebounded and drew up an out-of-bounds play. The play went as designed, with Anne Garrett heading to the basket wide open as the whistle blew, but the clock malfunctioned and did not start. With no timeouts, we set up in the same alignment, but running a different option, with her getting the ball for another shot. As she shot the three-pointer, she was fouled.

“Going to the line to shoot three foul shots, with three seconds left, she was not able to get one down,” said Brown. “Thomas Heyward was able to get the rebound and hold on to the win. It was a typical game when there is a long layoff. We did not play our best with missed foul shots, 10 total, and 15 unforced turnovers. We had a lot of stuff happen to us in about a five-minute span. I believe it will make us a stronger team in the long run.”

Facing a tough Hilton Head Christian team Thursday Jan. 11, the Lady Hawks trailed 27-12 at the half. “The atmosphere was playoff like in the Eagles’ gym as both teams played aggressively,” said Brown. “We could not get the ball to go through the basket in the first half. We played much better and evenly in the second half, matching the Lady Eagles in intensity. We had outstanding play from Taylor Tomedolskey in the game.”

Tomedolskey had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

“We seemed to have a little hangover from Wednesday in the first half,” said Brown. “We were unable to get in a full practice on Thursday due to some middle school games. However, by the end of the game, I saw a change in our girls. We had a different type of talk at halftime — we did not talk so much about basketball, but instead about life and how you can determine what really happens to you by making a change for the better anytime you want. We were a different team in the second half as we pushed back and controlled most of the half. As a coach, that is a great sign for the future.”

CPA got off to a fast start against Saint Andrews, establishing an early 21-5 lead. After foul trouble for the Lady Hawks, the Lions gained momentum and trailed 24-21 at the half. CPA built the lead and held the Lions scoreless in the third quarter, then allowed then just four points in the final period. Langley Harter scored 17 points and Meredith Ware added 13 points.

“We also got some great minutes from other players such as Rianna Bailey, who came in the first half and provided the defense and rebounding we need to stay ahead,” said Brown. “Tomedolskey came in and was a force on the floor defensively.

“We were able to do something tonight that we have not been able to do in the past,” said Brown. “We responded to pressure and foul trouble to win a game. Players stepped up and did a great job — we may have gone 1-2 on the week, but we grew up a little bit.”