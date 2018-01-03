Lady Cougars go 1-2 in Carolina Invitational Holiday Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 9:43 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity girls’ basketball team participated in the Carolina Invitational Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament held at Porter Gaud School on Dec. 27-29. The Lady Cougars went 1-2 in the Patriot Division comprised of North Oconee Academy (Ga.), Palmetto Christian Academy, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (Md.), Oceanside Collegiate, Woodruff High School and Bulloch Academy (Ga.)

Against North Oconee in game one, the Lady Cougars lost 28-19. Shantasia Allen recorded 10 points in the game to lead Colleton County. Scha’Mari Stephens added seven points and Omari Kirkland had two points.

The Lady Cougars earned a 30-22 win over the Georgia-based private school Bulloch Academy on day two. Kirkland and Jade’ Frazier both had 10 points in the game. Zy’Aire Johnson and Stephens each had three points, while Ashley Bowman and Allen had two points each.

Colleton County was eliminated following a 41-26 loss to Palmetto Christian Academy. Kirkland led the Lady Cougars with eight points, followed by Bowman (6), Johnson (4), Kari Edwards (3), Ashley Savage (2) and Jadaya Hugie (2).

Following the tournament, the Lady Cougars are 5-3 overall. They will begin Region 8-AAAA conference play against Cane Bay on Tuesday Jan. 9 at home.