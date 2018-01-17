Lady Cougars fall in region opener | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Basketball team dropped the first two Region 8-AAAA games last week by a close margin against Cane Bay High School (39-32) and Beaufort High School (39-36). The Lady Cougars are now 5-5 overall and 0-2 in region competition.

Omari Kirkland led Colleton County with 15 points against Cane Bay and 13 points against Beaufort. Scha’Mari Stephens added 13 in the Cane Bay game and eight against the Eagles.

“We got off to a slow start last Wednesday against Cane Bay,” said assistant coach Briana Chisolm. “We were not focused mentally and got out hustled. Friday night was more of the same, and we also got into foul trouble in the first two minutes of the game. We lost focus when we began to worry about the referee’s calls and how our opponents were playing.

“We were down by 10 points going into the third and fourth quarter,” said Chisolm. “The girls didn’t realize what they could accomplish until they picked their game up and came together to fight back. Unfortunately, we fell short. We had all the opportunities to beat Beaufort, but we couldn’t make our free throws.”