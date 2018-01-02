Karl Gregory “Greg” Graham | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 2, 2018 4:45 pm
WINDSOR: Karl Gregory “Greg” Graham, 53, of Windsor began walking the streets of gold with his new body on Dec. 30, 2017. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Noblesville, Ind., Greg was the son of the late Gregory Kenneth Graham and Mona Sharon Taylor Graham. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Rene HoldRen and Joseph HoldRen of Aiken; a son, Daniel Thomas Weber; four grandchildren; a niece, Icy Nichole HoldRen; two nephews, Dalton Alexander HoldRen, Zachary Allen Kelly; great-niece, Emma Peyton Kelly; a number of loving cousins, aunts and uncles and his furry companion Patches.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit the on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
