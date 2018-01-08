June Griffin Hudson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

June Griffin Hudson, age 81, wife of the late Homer Hudson, died Dec. 31, 2017, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

June was born May 2,1936, to Laurie E. and Effie R. Griffin of Walterboro. She went to North Greenville Jr. College before attending Winthrop, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

A woman of steadfast faith, she was an ordained elder in Bethel Presbyterian Church and a long-time member of the chancel choir. She also led the Children’s Choir and taught Sunday school. June was a graduate of the S.C. Lay School of Theology. She was a kindhearted, thoughtful, and generous person, whose life personified Christianity. A loving and supportive mother, she was adored by her children. Her love of family was only surpassed by her love for the Lord.

June is survived by daughter, Kym Murdock, and her husband, David, and two grandchildren, Dustin and Savannah Murdock. She was predeceased by son, Kent S. Boone, who died Jan. 2, 2017. She has one brother, Carroll E. Griffin and his wife Terry; two nieces, Stephany Bates and Jill Burttram; and one nephew, Cal Griffin Jr.

Her daughter Kym wishes to thank friends and family for the visits and cards. June never felt forgotten during her extended illness, knowing that she was loved and prayed for daily.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. A visitation and reception will precede the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.

The family requests that a tribute gift to The Parkinson’s Foundation be made in June’s memory in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made directly on the website at Parkinson,org. or mailed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018 Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5018