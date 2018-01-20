Jones paints Chamber of Commerce windows for Salk Week | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 10:03 am

Alexis Jones, a sophomore at USC-Salk, has been asked to paint the windows in the Walterboro Chamber of Commerce office to support and celebrate USC-Salk. Alexis is an art student and is using her natural talent to promote USC-Salk, and the potential that students in Walterboro have, to “Start here, and go anywhere!” Alexis has been commissioned by several others in town and is excited about the future of her artistic career. She is the daughter of Pastor and Mrs. Tony Jones of Walterboro.