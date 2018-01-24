Jimmy Douglas Cain | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 24, 2018 11:58 am
Mr. Jimmy Douglas Cain, 80, of Orange Park, Fla., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Graveside funeral services with military honors were held at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon Jan. 22, 2018, at Ackerman Cemetery at Red Oak Road, Cottageville.
Born March 12, 1937 in Asheboro, N.C., he was residing in Orange Park, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Cain, who passed away in 2000.
