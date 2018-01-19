January designated school board recognition month | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 10:01 am

Colleton County School District is joining school districts throughout the state and nation in celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January. The district designated Jan. 15 as School Board Appreciation Day in the district and the school board was recognized by the schools for its service and dedication to public education.

The theme for this year, “Superheroes for Public Education,” highlights the unique role the school board plays in championing and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing our schools.

“Our board members are champions for our students,” said Dr. Franklin Foster. “Their efforts may often go unrecognized but this is a perfect opportunity to say thank you for all you do for our future leaders.

“Our school board members are committed to developing policies and to making tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the district. Our school board is responsible for an annual operating budget of $43.4 million, 5,800 students, approximately 900 employees and nine schools,” he said.

As a part of School Board Recognition Month, board members participated in an official signing of the South Carolina School Board Member Ethical Principles during the Jan. 15 school board meeting. By signing the principles, school board members publicly vow to uphold effective governance principles and pledge to improve public education in their community.