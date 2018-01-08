James Ronald Carter | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 8, 2018 8:59 am
WALTERBORO: Mr. James Ronald Carter, 60, entered into rest Thursday Jan. 4, 2018, at his home on the Possum Corner Road near Ritter.
Funeral services were conducted Monday Jan. 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Rev. Gerald Mabry officiated.
Born June 12, 1957, Colleton County, he was a son of the late Luther Williams Carter, Sr. and the late Mary Kate Campbell Carter.
Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.