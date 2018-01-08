James Ronald Carter | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. James Ronald Carter, 60, entered into rest Thursday Jan. 4, 2018, at his home on the Possum Corner Road near Ritter.

Funeral services were conducted Monday Jan. 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Rev. Gerald Mabry officiated.

Born June 12, 1957, Colleton County, he was a son of the late Luther Williams Carter, Sr. and the late Mary Kate Campbell Carter.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel.