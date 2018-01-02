James Edwin Thomas | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mr. James Edwin Thomas, known by all as “Jimmy,” age 69, of Lynnwood Road in the Forest Hills Subdivision of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, Dec. 24, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2017, at Saint Jude’s Church, 907 Wichman Street, Walterboro, the Rev. Robert Horowitz, rector.

The family received friends during a reception following the funeral ceremony in Skardon Hall.

Born July 14, 1948, in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Roy and Virginia Garvin Thomas. He studied at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga., where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served in the South Carolina National Guard as well as the United States Army Reserves. He worked a long and successful career with Independent Life Insurance Company. During his tenure as an agent with Independent Life, he earned numerous awards and accolades for his devotion and strong work ethic.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Jude’s Church in Walterboro, where he served on the Vestry, Finance Committee and as an usher. He was an avid Clemson fan and was an integral part of the local “Super Bowl Club,” which was composed of a close-knit group of friends whom he dearly loved. He enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, and watching Andy Griffith and cowboy western movies. Jimmy will always be remembered for centering his life around his loving family, always present and willing to do for them as well as others.

Surviving are: his wife of 30 years, Mrs. Gail McDaniel Thomas; two children, Thomas Jefferson McDaniel IV of Walterboro and Morgan McDaniel Scott and her husband Patrick of Columbia; three grandchildren, Chase McDaniel, Anna Scott and Wilson Scott; a brother, Carl William Thomas and his wife Cilla of Summerville, as well as their children, Randy and Katie. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randal Roy Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Arrangements have been entrusted to: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.