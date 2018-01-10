Islandton man killed in crash | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 3:44 pm

An Colleton County man was fatally injured in a single-car crash at the intersection of Cross Swamp Road and Rum Gully Road on Jan. 6.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said Gerard B. Capers, 33, of 3630 Mount Nebo Rd., Islandton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Carter listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma. Deputy Coroners Wayne Walker and Chuck Walker assisted Carter at the scene.

The S.C. State Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the crash site at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 after a nearby resident, after hearing the crash, went to the scene and found the driver lying in the roadway.

Capers’ Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Cross Swamp Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car struck an embankment and landed in the ditch. The unrestrained driver was ejected onto the roadway. The crew of the first ambulance on the scene found Capers, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, had no signs of life.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.