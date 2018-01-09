Interstate crash claims truck driver | The Press and Standard

A truck driver lost his life Monday night when his truck went off I-95 and burst into flames.

The as-yet unidentified driver was traveling south on I-95 near the 42-mile marker Monday at about 8:30 p.m. when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree which caused the truck cab “explode into a ball of flames,” according to a witness to the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Colleton County Coroner Richard Carter. Carter is continuing the work necessary to formally identify the deceased driver.

The truck, an-18 wheeler owned by a Lancaster, Pa. trucking company, was carrying a refrigerated shipping container.

The collision snapped a large oak tree, causing it to fall into the roadway and block the right lane.

A crew from South Carolina Department of Transportation was called to the crash site to remove the tree.

Both southbound lanes were closed for approximately 30 minutes. The right lane was closed to traffic for approximately three hours while safety forces handled the crash and its investigation.