Indians get 25th consecutive home win | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 8:20 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Salkehatchie Indians captured their 25th consecutive home win last Thursday with the 88-64 defeat of Action Sports Academy.

Maxwell Benoit led the Indians, scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds. Reggie Wright, Ryle Owens and Deshaw Andrews each added 13 points. Trey Potts and Andrews recorded eight rebounds in the game.

“This will be our most-challenging stretch of our region schedule,” said Coach Jake Williams. “Our non-conference schedule has prepared us well. Defense, rebounding and toughness win you games on the road. That is our message every day.”

Assistant Coach Rob Brendle was recognized for his service and commitment to the Indians during last week’s game. Brendle has accepted a coaching position in his hometown in North Carolina.

The Indians (9-5) will begin Region X competition with back-to-back road games against Brunswick (11-4) Wednesday Jan. 17 and Caldwell Community College (13-4) Saturday Jan. 20. Salkehatchie will host Denmark Community College Wednesday Jan. 24, looking to continue their home-win streak.