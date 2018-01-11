In Photos: The Snow of 2018 | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 11, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: January 11, 2018 at 8:23 am
National Weather Service unofficial snow fall totals
Colleton County
• Green Pond, 6.3 inches,
• S Cottageville, 5.3 inches,
• Bennetts Point, 5 inches
• ESE Cottageville, 4.5 inches
• Round O, 4 inches
• ESE Islandton, 3.5 inches
• Walterboro, 3 inches
• E Lodge, 2 inches
• Canadys, 1.8 inches
