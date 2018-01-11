In Photos: The Snow of 2018 | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2018 at 8:23 am

National Weather Service unofficial snow fall totals

Colleton County

• Green Pond, 6.3 inches,

• S Cottageville, 5.3 inches,

• Bennetts Point, 5 inches

• ESE Cottageville, 4.5 inches

• Round O, 4 inches

• ESE Islandton, 3.5 inches

• Walterboro, 3 inches

• E Lodge, 2 inches

• Canadys, 1.8 inches