Home leveled by flames | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 24, 2018 10:07 am
A Lakewood Drive home was destroyed by fire early this morning.
Personnel from seven Colleton County Fire-Rescue stations were dispatched to fight the flames that destroyed the two-story wood frame home.
Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the home was engulfed in flames when the first fire units arrived and immediately put out a call for more firefighters to respond to the scene.
