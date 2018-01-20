Historical Society elects new officers, plans for the new year | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:52 am

History in Colleton County is getting a lot of attention.

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society held its annual business meeting on Thursday Jan. 11. President Tom Whitacre highlighted the progress of 2017 including work on the Bedon-Lucas House, the receipt of a Beaufort Fund Grant, development of rotating exhibits, and open houses.

Pon Pon Chapel was cleaned up from Hurricane Matthew, and then from Hurricane Irma. Preservation research has begun and the production of a documentary on the chapel was announced.

The society held two quarterly meetings presented by David Henry Lucas, a novelist and George “Buddy” Wingard from Savannah River Archeological Research Program. The Holiday of Tour of Homes in December was a great success.

Elections were held and the 2018 Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s officers are:

 President, Tom Whitacre

 Vice President, Christie Slocum

 Secretary, Debi Gilliam

 Treasurer, Gene Varn

 Director, Charles Bridges

 Director, Dana Cheney

 Director, Chelsea Kuehler

 Director, Dr. M. Craig Ward

Colleton County will see history in many more places in 2018. The Bedon-Lucas House will host several open houses with activities and games produced by USC’s Palmetto Colleges UNIV 405 service learning classes. The College of Charleston/Clemson masters degree program in Historic Preservation will be documenting the house. A structural engineering report will be contracted for Pon Pon Chapel and a preservation plan will be created.

The Society will be hosting an Amazing History Race on April 14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Entertainment will be provided by Going to the Dogs Band, games will be available, trivia contests for those who don’t want to go on the race, and lunch will be served. For those wanting to participate in the Amazing History Race, teams of two or groups will participate in five challenges while racing against friends for the Amazing History Race trophy. Tickets are on sale at the CCHAPS. A Facebook events page has already been established.