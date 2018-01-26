Hiott speaks to Rotary | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

Jimmy Hiott is celebrating his one-year anniversary as CEO at Colleton Medical Center (CMC). At the Walterboro Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 16, Hiott presented a re-cap of some of the initiatives undertaken by CMC for the Walterboro and Colleton County community.

Patient satisfaction is a measure CMC tracks closely. “Our inpatient scores right now are very good. On a scale of one to 10, 76% of patients we see give us a 10,” said Hiott. “That’s huge. We are very proud of this number.”

“It would be a mistake to just consider CMC a small, rural facility,” Hiott said. Here are some other numbers he discussed with the Rotarians:

• The medical center has 135 beds, a 19-bed behavioral unit and a 14-bed rehabilitation unit.

• The emergency department has 20 beds and this department had 38,000 visits in 2017.

• The emergency department is presently undergoing a $4.5 million dollar renovation that will enable the hospital to provide better service in a shorter time-frame. The hospital expects to have this work completed by the end of February.

• CMC touched 80,000 people last year through the emergency, inpatient, outpatient, laboratory and imaging departments.

• CMC employs over 560 people, representing a yearly payroll of over $35 million dollars.

• In 2016, the hospital provided $9 million dollars in care for patients who were unable to pay for their healthcare or were not insured. This number represents the hospital’s true cost, not a billing figure.

• In 2016, CMC paid federal, state and local taxes of $3.5 million dollars.

• During the five years preceding and including 2017, CMC spent $17.0 million in capital projects. The hospital has a new ICU facility; new CT scanners; new beds, etc. In February, CMC will start a $12 million project to build a new power plant housing new hot water heaters, cooling towers and chillers.

• The hospital has brought in new physicians to the community: hospitalists Dr. Clark and Dr. Smith, general surgeon Dr. Dacks, OB/GYNs Dr. Allen and Dr. Fisher, and emergency department physicians Drs. Morelli.

“Last year we have seen a complete change of our mission statement at CMC,” Hiott said.

“Our new statement, ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life’ is something I tell our employees to think about every day. I tell them it will help you remember why you are involved in health care.”