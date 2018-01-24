Henrietta Barfield Guyton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 24, 2018 11:59 am
Mrs. Henrietta Barfield Guyton, 86, of Cottageville, died Sunday Jan. 21, 2018 at her residence. She was the widow of The Reverend Jessie J. Guyton.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Ravenel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Born June 17, 1931 in Johnsonville, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Cleveland Barfield and Lucy Bell Powell Barfield.
