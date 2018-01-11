Hamilton to lead Sunday’s Dr. M.L. King parade | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:18 pm

The 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will be held in Walterboro on Sunday Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Line-up for participants will begin at 1:30 p.m. on South Jefferies Boulevard near Live Oak Cemetery. The parade will proceed north on Jefferies Blvd. towards the Ivanhoe Shopping Center.

Lieutenant Commander Joseph S. Hamilton will be the parade marshal. He is a native of Green Pond and a 2001 graduate of Walterboro High School. He graduated from The Citadel in 2005 with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.

His at-sea assignments were as Operations Information Division Officer, Antisubmarine Warfare Officer, and Navigator in USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), completing three deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He served as 0perations 0fficer in USS Russell (DDG 59), where RUSSELL executed an almost $90 million extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) and basic phase training cycle. He most recently completed his tour as the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of USS Patriot (MCM 7), forward deployed in Sasebo, Japan.

Ashore, he earned a master of business administration with a concentration in financial management and joint professional military education phase I from the Naval Postgraduate School. His following tour was as flag aide to the commander, Navy Region Midwest in Great Lakes, Ill. He will begin his next tour at the Pentagon as a staff officer for the chief of naval operations (OPNAV N80).

LCDR Hamilton’s decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and other campaign awards.

He is married to the former Leah Wimberley of Chicago, and they have one son, Emory. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hamilton Sr. of Green Pond.

For participation information, please call or text H. G. Bright, Parade Chairman, at 843-217-5000.