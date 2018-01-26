Greene heading emergency preparedness | News | The Press and Standard

Suzanne Gant is no longer director of the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Office.

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin reports that Gant’s employment with county government was terminated on Jan. 12.

Griffin said he would not discuss the reason for Gant’s dismissal, calling it a personnel matter.

According to Griffin, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief David Greene will serve as interim director. He will retain his post with Fire-Rescue while serving as the temporary director of Emergency Preparedness.

Griffin said he will discuss the options for the operation of Emergency Preparedness with the members of Colleton County Council.

The options include replacing Gant with a new director and a revision of the leadership structure of the department.

Griffin pointed out that Greene, who has a doctorate in fire science and emergency management, will play a role in evaluating the current system.