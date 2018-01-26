Genesis Health Care hosts Business After Hours | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 11:53 am

The staff of Walterboro Family Care, a division of Genesis Health Care Inc., hosted January’s Business after Hours event sponsored by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Luis Vega, and office director Nicole Hart addressed a large group Thursday night at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

Guests were treated to an oyster roast, and food prepared by Jimmy Fitts. Chamber President Jeremy Ware was master of ceremonies and introduced the evening’s hosts.

“We offer general primary medical care, pediatrics, and behavioral health services,” said Hart. “We are a non-profit, community health center and are able to provide essential medical services to patients who are uninsured, as well as patients with Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance, by offering a sliding fee program. This is a program which is based upon the patient’s household income. Patient fees are calculated based upon their ability to pay.”

In addition to its Walterboro office, Genesis Health Care presently serves the communities of Darlington, Olanta, Lamar and Florence. The Walterboro office is located at 457 Spruce Street. For more information call the office at 1-843-781-7428.