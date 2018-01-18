Gas tax rebate: Get back money on income taxes | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:36 am

When you are done topping off the tank and the screen on the pump asks if you want a receipt, say yes and begin stockpiling them.

In July of 2017, the state added two cents to the tax paid on fuel purchases. The tax will then increase another two cents each year for the next five years.

On Jan. 1, a facet of the new gasoline tax took effect that gives state residents a chance to recoup some of what they are paying at the pumps.

The refundable motor fuel income tax credit is only available for state residents and will cover up to two vehicles. It is only available on fuel purchases made in South Carolina.

The tax you pay on fuel purchases during the course of 2018 will be eligible for a rebate from the state, based on one of the provisions in the legislation that instituted the fuel tax.

Because the fuel tax will climb another two cents this July, the state will pay a three cents rebate per gallon to those who take advantage of the rebate program for the 2018 tax year.

Like the tax, the rebate will climb two cents each tax year until 2022.

The form that residents will use to receive the reimbursement, I-385-Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit, will not be available until January of 2019.

The state legislature established a total credit of $40 million to pay for the gas credit for the 2018 tax year and that total credit will also increase each year until 2022.

Taxpayers will have to provide evidence of the expenditures if their state tax is audited — that is the reason for stockpiling those receipts.

State officials point out that the receipts obtained at service stations begin to fade over time. They suggest making photocopying or scanning the gas receipts for safekeeping.

To get a better grasp of how the reimbursement will work, go to the South Carolina Department of Revenue website, dor.sc.gov and search for South Carolina Revenue Ruling #17-6.