Free CERT training begins this month | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:20 pm

Would you like to make a difference in your community? Join the Colleton County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). The CERT training program is being implemented in South Carolina. CERT training promotes a partnering effort between emergency services and the people that they serve. If a disastrous event overwhelms or delays the community’s professional response, CERT members can assist by applying the basic response and organizational skills that they learned during training. These skills can help save and sustain lives following a disaster until help arrives. CERT members are NOT emergency personnel. CERT members are volunteers trained in the neighborhoods, community organizations or workplaces to help during a disaster or daily emergencies.

Colleton County offers free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes that train residents in areas such as disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness. The 21-hours of class instruction are held over a two-week period, and upon graduation, each participant receives a certificate of completion.

If you are interested in joining CERT, please call Colleton County Emergency Preparedness at 843-549-5632 to register for the next class, which begins on Jan. 30.