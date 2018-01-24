Frances Diana Risher Sarcinella | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Frances Diana Risher Sarcinella, 53, of Columbia, died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 11 o’clock, Thursday morning Jan.25, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Born April 30, 1963 in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Julius Glenwood Risher and Sara Frances Bazzle Gruber.