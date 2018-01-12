For Rent | Mobile Home | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | January 12, 2018 1:46 pm

Last Updated: January 12, 2018 at 1:48 pm

Mobile home 2bdrm 1 ba, Large Family room. Quiet neigborhood close to town. Deposit +$500.00 per month. Single older person preferred. 843-893-2097 9am-5pm

