For Rent | Mobile Home | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | January 12, 2018 1:46 pm
Last Updated: January 12, 2018 at 1:48 pm
Mobile home 2bdrm 1 ba, Large Family room. Quiet neigborhood close to town. Deposit +$500.00 per month. Single older person preferred. 843-893-2097 9am-5pm
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.