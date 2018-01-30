Flu safety tips from the Red Cross | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 30, 2018 9:02 am
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the number of people seeing their doctor for influenza-like illness is the highest since the pandemic in 2009. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 46 people have died from the flu in the state.
According to the latest DHEC report, there have been more than 1,700 influenza-related hospitalizations so far this season. The CDC continues to recommend influenza vaccination for all people 6 months of age and older as flu viruses are likely to continue circulating for several more weeks. The Palmetto S.C. Region of the American Red Cross has steps people can follow to help prevent the spread of the flu.
FLU SAFETY The flu vaccine is the best available way to protect against influenza. CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an injectable flu vaccine as soon as possible. More information, including flu safety checklists in several languages, is available at the flu safety link above. To help stop the spread of influenza:
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Wash hands often, especially after coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand-sanitizer.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If traveling, handle your own belongings. Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Carry hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes with you. You can use them to wash your hands or wipe down surfaces such as armrests.
- Bring your own pillows and blankets if traveling – they can act as a shield against the seat itself.
