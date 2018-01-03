First baby of 2017: Elijah Colton Smith | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2018 9:38 am
Justin and Ashley Smith announce the birth of a son, Elijah Colton Smith, on January 1 at 11:09 p.m. at Colleton Medical Center. He weighed six pounds 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Elijah has five brothers and sisters: Bryson 5; Dakoda, 7; Jayden, 9; Sean, 10; and Holden, 14.
“I just wanted to say that the doctors and nurses who delivered our baby were fantastic, really outstanding,” Justin said.
