First baby of 2017: Elijah Colton Smith | The Press and Standard

Justin and Ashley Smith announce the birth of a son, Elijah Colton Smith, on January 1 at 11:09 p.m. at Colleton Medical Center. He weighed six pounds 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Elijah has five brothers and sisters: Bryson 5; Dakoda, 7; Jayden, 9; Sean, 10; and Holden, 14.

“I just wanted to say that the doctors and nurses who delivered our baby were fantastic, really outstanding,” Justin said.