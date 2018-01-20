Elvis comes to town | The Press and Standard
Walterboro resident Michael Haddock performed recently at a private event as “Elvis.” Haddock said he is an avid Elvis fan and has been since he was young. “I had a lot of fun and enjoyed portraying the King,” he said.
