Edi‘SNOW’: The first since 1989 | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 4:14 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

We’ve become accustomed to seeing Palmetto Boulevard on Edisto Beach covered with sand following storms, but last week’s artic blast and wintery weather covered the ocean front road in something else entirely — snow.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 3, the Edisto Beach Police Department began reporting that conditions were rapidly deteriorating with ice accumulating on the roads and bridges. By midday, the snow had begun to fall and was quickly blanketing the sands of Edisto in a sheet of white.

At 6:23 p.m., the Edisto Beach Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page, “The roads are covered with snow and we expect this to freeze tonight making road conditions dangerous in the morning. There are still many trees filled with ice. These could fall at any time. Everyone should stay home and off the roads.”

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said this was the first time since 1989 the beach had seen conditions like last week. “We have had light flurries over the years, but nothing like this since 1989,” she said. “We still have icy roads and snow on the ground. This weather has been really strange. We usually have one or two days of cold weather, then several days of warm weather with this cycle repeating itself until spring. The persistent frigid temperatures have stressed the power supply, water supply and heat sources. We are ready for warm weather, shorts and flip-flops.”