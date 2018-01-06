E-books, programs, internet: Library has busy year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 10:17 am

By CARL COFFIN

Library director

Happy New Year Colleton County!!

What a year it has been for the Colleton County Memorial Library system. Your faithful dedication to our library system has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.

In 2017 there were 114,867 library books, including E-books and other digital materials, circulated. Our popular online streaming platform Hoopla has increased in popularity and allows library cardholders to stream or download up to 10 items monthly.

Library computers were in high demand with approximately 58,000 individual Internet/Wi-Fi sessions.

With the support of Friends of the Library, the Coastal Community Foundation, Stony Point Foundation, volunteers and partners, we were able to host 832 programs for all ages. A total of 21,281 patrons attended programming in 2017. This number included all age groups, from pre-K to adult.

Thanks to the Colleton County legislative delegation and the South Carolina legislature, the library received a new mobile library (bookmobile). We can now better serve our rural patrons.

Your library remains a member of the SC LENDS consortium. The consortium continues to be an asset for Colleton County by allowing library cardholders to reserve and checkout library material from 19 counties in South Carolina, including the South Carolina State Library.

Not only do you have free computer and Internet/Wi-Fi access, but also computer training, reference services, book clubs, story times, lectures, yoga classes, dance classes, game times, summer reading, and so much more.

Every citizen in Colleton County should possess a public library card. With access to over four million items, it just makes sense to have one. If you need books to read to your child, to self-educate or to enjoy, we’ve got you covered. If you have moved into the digital age and need E-books for your Kindle or other device, we’ve got you covered. If you need notary, faxing and copier services, we’ve got you covered. If you need a space for your organization to hold a meeting, we’ve got you covered there, too!

The Colleton County Memorial Library system is truly a community asset and a force for good!

Thank you again Colleton County for your undying support and dedication to our library system.

The library staff and I look forward to serving you in 2018 and beyond.