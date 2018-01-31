Driver killed in early morning crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:41 am

A Bamberg motorist was killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 24 when his vehicle went off Lowcountry Highway near the intersection with U.S. 17-A.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey that James L. Patterson, 57, of Bamberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Harvey is listing the cause of death as multiple trauma.

Members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to the area at 2:25 a.m. after a truck driver discovered the over-turned 2000 Mercury off the roadway near the wood line.

Firefighter-Paramedics from Station 13, located a mile from the scene, arrived minutes after the truck driver’s call to the dispatch center. The driver, still in the car, had no signs of life. The engine block was cool, indicating the accident had occurred earlier in the morning.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported that Patterson lost control of his southbound car on a curve, went off the left side of the roadway and hit several trees. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

A portion of Lowcountry Highway was blocked for an hour during the accident investigation.

The Lowcountry Highway crash was the fourth fatal accident in Colleton County since the beginning of 2018.