Driver injured on Combahee Road crash | The Press and Standard

Driver injured on Combahee Road crash

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:06 am

A single-vehicle crash the morning of Jan. 15 sent the driver to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston with critical injuries.

Members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were sent to the 5100 block of Combahee Road Jan. 15 at 12:28 a.m.

A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Combahee Road at a high rate of speed, when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The car left the roadway, crossed the ditch and struck a wooden fence at Cherokee Plantation. A part of the broken fence rail penetrated the windshield, cut the steering wheel in half and struck the driver in the head, causing severe trauma.

The car continued through the field, went through two more fences, then traveled approximately 700 feet to the back of a second pasture.

Firefighter-Paramedics found the driver unconscious and barely breathing. He was quickly extricated from the car, so crewmembers could secure his airway and assist his breathing.

A medical helicopter had already been requested based on information from the person who called to report the accident.

The C.A.R.E. Flight arrived on the scene minutes after the man was removed from the car, landing in the field near the car. The patient was quickly transferred to the helicopter and flown to the Charleston trauma center.

Two adult females who were also in the car received non-life threatening injuries. They were treated at the scene, then transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the accident.