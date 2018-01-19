Dental office constructing new facility in Walmart Plaza | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:49 am

Coastal Kids Dental and Braces is relocating its Walterboro location.

“Our team will be providing children’s dental services as well as braces within the new location,” said Jacob Driggers, who co-owns Coastal Kids Dental and Braces with his wife, Isabel Driggers.

The new facility, to be located at 2126 Bells Highway between the new Kentucky Fried Chicken and Fat Jack’s in the Walmart Plaza, will be 3,500 square feet, “more than double our current office in Walterboro,” Driggers said.

“Our expansion of service will be in terms of more times we can be open and a much improved patient flow/facilities,” he said.

The new office, Driggers said, “will be like our typical Coastal Kids Dental offices with a play area for children, TVs throughout the office including over the dental chairs, murals (our team is still working on the theme as each office has a different theme), and iPad gaming systems.

The building, with an exterior of stucco and brick, will total 5,000 square feet.

With the dental offices taking up 3,500 square feet, Driggers said the remaining space will be leased to another business.

“Our practice operates well in a 3,500-square-foot space in terms of patient flow and space,” Driggers said. Constructing a larger building, he added, “gives us the opportunity to share the building with another complimentary children-related business.”

Last week’s winter storm slowed the start of construction.

“There are a lot of factors at play but we are working with our construction partner, Harbor Contracting, to be in the space seeing patients as soon as possible.” Driggers hopes that will happen in the early part of the summer.

“We don’t have an official age limit but typically a patient stops coming to our office between the ages of 18-20, unless they have special healthcare needs. We see individuals with special healthcare needs/disabilities at all ages,” Driggers said.

“Treating the dental needs of children versus adults is very different, just as seeing a pediatrician is different than seeing a general practitioner in the medical field,” Driggers explained.

“Because our team works exclusively with children, they have more experience than general dentists when it comes to treating children,”

In terms of dentistry, Driggers said, “children have unique needs. For instance, their teeth are more susceptible to cavities, and losing teeth is actually part of their growing process. Not only do they have different dental needs, children also behave differently than adults. Our team has extensive and unique experiences in talking with children, dealing with their emotions, and easing their fears.”

In addition to the staff’s expertise, Driggers said, “our office is specifically designed at every level with children and families in mind. Since our patients don’t visit our office by themselves, we take into consideration the comfort of not only the child, but also the family members who may accompany them.”

Coastal Kids Dental began seeing patients in Walterboro in October 2015. “Since that time we have greatly enjoyed being part of the Walterboro community and have many team members who have grown up and live in the Walterboro area.”

Since opening the Walterboro facility, he said, Coastal Kids has conducted oral health education sessions by visiting local schools, pre-schools, the public library and churches. Local groups can contact the office to have Coastal Kids attend an event.

“Two of our favorite events in Walterboro that our team attends and we sponsor are the children’s bike race (conducted as part of the Walterboro Criterium) and the Rice Festival,” Driggers said.