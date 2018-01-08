Crystal Michelle Gibson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 8, 2018 8:59 am
Ms. Crystal Michelle Gibson, 43, of Cordesville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning Jan. 3, 2018 at Roper Hospital-Berkeley Campus.
Funeral services were held 3 o’clock, Sunday Jan. 7 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Fox Cemetery.
Born June 29, 1974 in Gastonia, N.C., she was a daughter of Debbie Price Dunn and the late Larry Paul Gibson, Sr.
Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
