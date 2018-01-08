Crystal Michelle Gibson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Ms. Crystal Michelle Gibson, 43, of Cordesville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning Jan. 3, 2018 at Roper Hospital-Berkeley Campus.

Funeral services were held 3 o’clock, Sunday Jan. 7 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Fox Cemetery.

Born June 29, 1974 in Gastonia, N.C., she was a daughter of Debbie Price Dunn and the late Larry Paul Gibson, Sr.

