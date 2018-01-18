Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 9:12 am

Wrong information results in arrest

Law enforcement officers, both on-duty and off-duty, began following a car that supposedly was occupied by a suspect wanted on warrants filed by Walterboro Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on the afternoon of Jan. 15.

After a marked cruiser turned around to get behind the car, the driver pulled to the side of the roadway at North Memorial Avenue and Hampton Street.

An officer approached the car, the driver rolled down the window and the officer allegedly got a whiff of marijuana.

The officers determined that the wanted suspect was not among the vehicle’s three passengers.

The driver was asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle and he allegedly handed the officer a small white piece of plastic that contained what appeared to be marijuana.

The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle so it could be searched for more drugs.

But in a pouch on the back of the passenger seat officers reportedly found a semi-automatic pistol.

Based on the location and comments made by the occupants, officers suspected that the handgun belonged to the front seat passenger.

Officers arrested Kenneth Laquan Johnson III, 26, of Green Pond on a charge of unlawful possession of a pistol. He is also federally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The driver was given a courtesy summons on a charge of simple possession of marijuana and the third occupant was released.

Storage unit robbed

A city police officer was sent to Storage Warehouse at 832 S. Jefferies Blvd. Jan. 16 shortly before noon to investigate a theft from a storage unit.

The officer was informed that a $2,000 sectional couch and clothing worth approximately $400 had been removed.

Intruders flee two homes

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to two homes in the Walterboro area the morning of Jan. 12 to investigate residential break-ins.

Jan. 12 at 4:03 a.m. a deputy was sent to a home on Tanner Lane where the resident found a masked man in his kitchen. The man said he had gotten up to get a drink in the kitchen when he spotted a man with his face covered in the kitchen near the back door. The resident shouted and the intruder went out the back door and raced across the back yard.

A check of the residence and the vehicles parked on the property showed nothing appeared to be missing.

Then the same day at 6:43 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a home on Ross Avenue.The deputy was told that the resident awoke to find a black man standing in the living room. When the man was confronted, he took off running. A neighbor reported seeing the suspect running towards a nearby trailer park.

Nothing was reported taken.

Painting equipment taken

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a home on Knights Avenue Jan. 13 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The resident said that he was in the shower when he was robbed at knifepoint.

The victim said the work van owned by his employer had been taken.

The business owner was informed and began driving around the area searching for his van. He found it in a field off Papillion Drive.

Four paint compressors worth $8,800 were gone from the van.

Motorcycle disappears

A Peniel Road resident called the sheriff’s office Jan. 13 at 1:34 p.m. to report that his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle worth an estimated $8,000 was gone.

The victim said he last saw the motorcycle where he stored it a few days before Christmas. When he went out to do some maintenance on it, it was gone.

Drugs recovered at high school

A school resource office was called to the office at Colleton County High School Jan. 13 at 7:09 a.m. after school officials reportedly discovered that a student had marijuana and three blue pills in his possession.