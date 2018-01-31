Crash closes I-95’s south lane | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:42 am

The cleanup from a tractor-trailer wreck on I-95 kept southbound traffic down to one lane most of the day on Jan. 30.

The tractor hauling a chemical trailer came to rest in a creek on I-95 southbound near the 56-mile marker at about 2:44 a.m.

The truck struck the guardrail and bridge before going down the embankment and jack-knifing against a bridge pillar.

The insulated trailer was damaged when it struck several trees before ending up in the creek. Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said firefighters were informed that the large tanker was empty but still contained residue from a dangerous chemical.

The crash also caused both diesel tanks on the truck to breach, spilling a large amount of diesel fuel onto the highway and into the creek.

The injured truck driver was able to exit his vehicle, despite his multiple traumatic injuries.

Firefighter-paramedics lowered an extension ladder from the bridge to reach the driver. He was brought up the ladder, examined and decontaminated before being placed in an ambulance and transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The ambulance trip was necessary because no medical helicopters could fly due to fog in the area.

Traffic on I-95 in the area of the accident was down to one lane while emergency responders worked the scene. Representatives of the S.C. Department of Transportation and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control were also dispatched to the crash site to work on containing the diesel fuel spill.

Fire-rescue personnel were on the scene for six hours and then turned over the site to a private HazMat cleanup crew and recovery units that were responsible for completing the cleanup and removing the large tanker from the creek.

Their work was expected to keep the southbound traffic down to one lane for the rest of Tuesday’s daylight hours.