Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop planned at Webb Wildlife Center | The Press and Standard

Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop planned at Webb Wildlife Center

Last Updated: January 24, 2018 at 1:35 pm

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in conjunction with the South Carolina Trappers Association, will host a Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop at the Webb Wildlife Center, located in Hampton County, on March 15-16, 2018.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday and end at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday.

The cost for the workshop is $100, which includes workshop materials, overnight bunkhouse-style accommodations at the Webb Wildlife Center, dinner on Thursday, and breakfast and lunch on Friday.

The workshop is limited to the first 30 applicants.

Registered foresters who take and complete the workshop qualify for 10.5 CFE hours.

Click “Workshop Application” for more information and the registration application.